Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has slammed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras after some students sung a Sanskrit prayer song instead of a Tamil prayer song. The event was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan. Speaking on the controversy, Kamal Haasan said in Tamil Nadu they should sing the Tamil anthem or invocation.

Reacting on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has slammed the institution after some students sung a Sanskrit prayer song instead of Tamil prayer. Hitting out at IIT Madras, Kamal Haasan said that in Tamil Nadu they should sing the Tamil anthem or invocation. Founder of new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan further felt that it is condemnable.The college programme was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan.

Speaking on the controversy, Director of IIT Madras, Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi said that it was not planned. There were students who decided to sung the Sanskrit song. Tamil invocation would be played in future. Earlier on Tuesday, Campus Front of India students had carried out protests outside Indian Indian of Technology (IIT) Madras mentioning that there was an attempt to impose Sanskrit. The protests by the students have come after a Sanskrit song Maha Ganapathi was sung instead of the Tamil Vazhthu song at a government event.

The government event was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Pon Radhakrishnan. The campus director, however, had said that there was no directive that was issued regarding this and the students who sung the song did so voluntarily. All opposition parties have condemned this and have asked the state government to make a rendition of Tamil Vazhthu song mandatory for all events. All of them were detained by police. However, speaking on the controversy over the Sanskrit prayer song, a teacher mentioned that some events in the university begin with a Tamil song while some with Sanskrit one, but never in the past, such protests have taken place.

