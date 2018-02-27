Students belonging to Campus Front of India are protesting in front of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras while saying that there is an attempt to impose Sanskrit language in the campus. The protests are taking place after a Sanskrit song Maha Ganapathi was sung instead of the Tamil Vazhthu song at a government event which was attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pon Radhakrishnan. The campus director, however, said that there was no directive that was issued regarding this and the students who sung the song did so voluntarily.

It seems like once the language wars may take the centre stage as students belonging to Campus Front of India are saying that there is an attempt to impose Sanskrit on them. Campus Front of India students who are protesting outside Indian Indian of Technology (IIT) Madras mentioning that there is an attempt to impose Sanskrit. The protests by the students have come after a Sanskrit song Maha Ganapathi was sung instead of the Tamil Vazhthu song at a government event.

The government event was attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pon Radhakrishnan. The campus director, however, said that there was no directive that was issued regarding this and the students who sung the song did so voluntarily. All opposition parties have condemned this and have asked the state government to make a rendition of Tamil Vazhthu song mandatory for all events. All of them are detained by police. However, speaking on the controversy over the Sanskrit prayer song, a teacher mentioned that some events in the university begin with a Tamil song while some with Sanskrit one, but never in the past, such protests have taken place.

Also Read: Fake doctor caught from AIIMS Trauma Center Orthopedic department

Not the first time when incidents of language wars have erupted in the nation. Previously in Karnataka, a huge drama was over metro sign boards being in in Hindi. Following the inauguration of Bengaluru metro, widespread protests were held just because there were Hindi sign boards at metro stations apart from other languages. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah during that had also written a letter to the centre asking to consider the three-language formula. Karnataka CM even warned the centre that if it did not act on the issue then the crow and protesters may get out of control for which they will not be responsible.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Man rapes minor in Muzaffarnagar, incident recorded by his sister

Also Read: Bollywood expresses anger over sensational reporting of Sridevi’s death

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App