Mysterious old drawings carved into the land have been discovered in the arid expanses of Thar Desert and these new discoveries are considered to be quite valuable in an immense scale as per researchers. The huge motifs are believed to be examples of geoglyphs, giant hand-made depictions and patterns built upon or carved into the land, creating a hill figure on a slope that it can be seen from a distance. Thar Desert formations appear to stand alone, however, representing what may actually be the largest-ever graphical depictions designed by humans.

Researchers in their paper findings detailed that it may be the largest discovered worldwide and for the first time in the Indian subcontinent. The new geoglyphs were spotted using Google Earth, during a virtual survey of the Thar Desert region which is also known as the Great Indian Desert by a pair of French researchers. However the researchers suggest that the formations are not ancient but rather relatively recent geoglyphs, perhaps at least 150 years old. It is believed that they may also be contemporary with Hindu memorial stones found in the area.

The largest geoglyph identified in the region is that of the giant asymmetrical spiral which is called Boha 1. It is made from a single looping line running for 12 kilometers over an area 724 meters long by 201 meters wide.