A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down during a gunbattle with the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Saturday. A police official has also sustained injuries during the incident and was later rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition has been reported stable.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down during a gunbattle with the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Saturday. A police official has also sustained injuries during the incident and was later rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition has been reported stable. The police said that the terrorists attacked the police picket at Achabal on Friday night. The attack was repulsed and a terrorist was killed in retaliatory action. The identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The police also recovered a weapon from him.

The police also confirmed that the terrorist was also involved in several attacks on the security forces in the area and in carrying out civilian atrocities. A search operation has also been carried out by the police to nab the terrorist who escaped during the gunfight.

Attack on Police picket at #Achabal was repulsed. In retaliatory action one terrorist killed. Weapon recovered . Identity of the terrorist is being ascertained. One injured jawan is shifted to hospital. He is stable.@JmuKmrPolice @AnantnagPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 7, 2018

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More