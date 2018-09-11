A search operation went underway in search of 2 terrorists who had taken refuge in Handwara 70 km away from Srinagar. The terrorists have been identified as Liyaqat from Harwan in Baramulla district's Sopore and 18-year-old Furkaan from Langate in Kupwara district's Handwara.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in the wee hours of the morning in an encounter with security forces at Galoora area of Handwara – a village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district which is 70km away from Srinagar. Both men were locals, and recently became a part of the terrorist group. The two slain terrorists have been identified as Liyaqat from Harwan in Baramulla district’s Sopore and 18-year-old Furkaan from Langate in Kupwara district’s Handwara.

The officials had received a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists who had taken refuge in the village and the forces cordoned off the Galoora.

The Cardon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the Handwara area at 2:30 am.

The search operation ultimately turned into an encounter, when the terrorists started shooting upon the forces and led to a fierce gun battle.

Later the police added that “arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter while search operation in the area is going on”.

The internet services have been held up until further notice in the Handwara district for security purposes and the classes in GDC Handwara College and all schools have been suspended in the Mawar and Langate zones as a precautionary measure.

