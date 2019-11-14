Lata Mangeshkar responds to treatment: One of the greatest Indian playback singers, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to chest infection and now she is in ICU.

Lata Mangeshkar responds to treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Lata Mangeshkar, one of the legendary singers of India was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach candy hospital after she had a problem of chest congestion. The moment when the new of Lata Mangeshkar got out, fans started offering their prayers so that she can have a speedy recovery. As per the latest reports and an official statement issued by her family members, Lata Mangeshkar is stable and her health is improving.

The official statement said that Lata di is stable and in much better condition and the person thanked everyone for prayers. The statement further said that they are waiting for her to get completely well and return home soon. Lata Mangeshkar was brought to the Breach Candy Hospital on November 11, Monday, 2019, in the morning. She was admitted to the ICU or the Intensive Care Unit but her condition has improved and now she has been kept under observation.

One of Lata Mangeshkar’s relatives said in a report that the legendary singer is recovering slowly. She concluded her statement by saying that Lata Mangeshkar is now out of crisis and she will be fine soon as the nation is praying for the nightingale of India. Celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have showed their love by wishing Lata Mangeshkar speedy recovery and good health.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs across different languages in India and she is also considered as one of the greatest playback singers of all time in the Indian Cinema. Lata Mangeshkar has received a Bharat Ratna which is the highest civilian honor of India in the year 2001.

