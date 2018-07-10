Latha Rajinikanth will face trial in the case related to Kochadaiiyaan film controversy after the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the High Court's order quashing the trial court's direction to the police to look into the matter. As per reports, Latha, wife of superstar Rajinikanth, owns Rs 6.20 Crore to an advertising company.

Supreme Court has set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing the trial court’s direction asking the police to look into the case of Rs 6.20 Crore she allegedly owns to an advertising company. The Supreme court has directed the police to initiate a probe into the matter.

According to reports, the advertising firm was associated with the highly ambitious 2014 release Kochadaiiyaan and had given nearly Rs 10 Crore to Latha’s company.

Last week the Supreme Court had pulled up the superstar’s wife for not complying with its order and not repaying the money she owns, amounting to Rs 6.2 crore to the ad agency.

Latha is one of the directors of the Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. that had taken a loan from the Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish the work of 2014 Rajinikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer film “Kochadiiyaan” directed by Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya.

The Supreme Court on February 20 had said that if the firm Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., the company in which Latha is a director, does not pay the dues to the advertising agency within 3 months then Latha will have to pay the amounts as per undertaking.

Supreme Court while setting aside the High Court’s order, said that the crux of the case is that Latha has not paid and the law shall take its own course.

Updating….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More