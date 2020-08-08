Feed The Poor Team launched its Free Last Ride Services in Rachakonda during the Coronavirus outbreak, following the distress of transferring a departed patient body from the Hospital to the crematorium, supported by in Hyderabad City.

During the Covid Pandemic, after going through the pain of transporting a Covid deceased patient body from Hospital to cremation ground, Feed The Needy Team launched its Free Last Ride Services in Rachakonda, followed by in Hyderabad City. With no. of request growing from Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Sri Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat IPS, sought the extension of Last Ride Services in the Rachakonda Limits.

The vehicle is flagged off by the Commissioner today on Saturday 8th August at 11:00 AM at Rachakonda CP office NEREDMET. The Last Ride Services will be free of cost and will cater to carry dead bodies of Covid or Non-Covid, belonging to any caste or creed.

The service will be available from Morning 8 AM – Evening 6 PM and we will also take care of cremation of any deceased body where any near or dear ones are not available to take care of last rights of their loved ones. Any citizens can avail the service by calling on 7995404040 or 9490617234 to avail the services.

About Feed The Needy is a team of 10 IT professionals, who has always in forefront in serving the society for many years. During the Covid pandemic this team has been on ground from Day 1 helping to feed migrant & daily wage labourer’s, also helped to arrange transport to their natives. From 22nd March 2020 to 31st May 2020 provided food & Dry Ration to the needy & migrant people.

We have provided 50,000 food packets & 35,000 Dry Ration/Grocery kits all over Hyderabad, & in some other cities within the country during the lockdown. CP Rachakonda appreciated the initiative of the Feed the Needy Organization and more so when such a service was the need of the hour during the Covid pandemic.

He stated that the group of 10 youngsters behind the initiative have also been working actively with SCSC as Volunteers with Traffic Forum and also fed many during the lockdown. CP also thanked VI Tech Systems Asia Pvt Ltd which sponsored the body bags.

He thanked Krishna Yedula Secretary SCSC for extending the service to Rachakonda and also hinted at more such services being launched through RKSC. Krishna Yedula Secretary SCSC speaking to the media thanked Ramanjeet Singh, Prashant M, Srinivas, Saiteja, Vinay, Surendra, Vidyasagar, Ankit raj, Pradeep, Anumod Thomas, the Volunteers of Traffic Forum SCSC for coming up with such a noble initiative. Sri Satish, Secretary RKSC, Joy from Genpact and officers of Rachakonda were present.