While Samajwadi Party (SP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One nation one poll' policy, many parties rejected the proposal to hold simultaneous elections on Saturday, July 8. The reactions came after a discussion over a proposal for simultaneous polls between various political parties and the Law Commission of India.

While many parties expressed displeasure over the proposal of simultaneous elections which was discussed between the Law Commission of India and political parties that began on Saturday, July 8, the ruling BJP and the Congress were absent from the debate. Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of Tamil Nadu, Samajwadi Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have backed to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

While other parties, including the Trinamool Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Goa Forward Party emphatically rejected the idea of ‘One India One Election’.

Samajwadi Party is in favour of simultaneous elections, but they should begin from 2019. In case public representatives switch sides or indulge in horse trading, action should be taken against them by the LG with a week.: Ram Gopal Yadav, SP on visiting Law Commission #Delhi pic.twitter.com/a5dIyhMPyS — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018

Reacting to the development TMC legislator Kalyan Banerjee said that the party rejects the concept floated by the BJP government as it is highly irrational and against the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

With similar remarks, DMK working president MK Stalin dismissed to hold simultaneous elections saying that it is ‘useless’ and goes against the basic tenets of the Constitution.

DMK working president MK Stalin in his letter to Law Commission states,"DMK are of the firm opinion that the proposed call for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha & State Legislatures goes against the basic tenets of our Constitution" (File picture) pic.twitter.com/AwbYR9xURH — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018

Goa Forward Party, though is an ally of the BJP, said that conducting parallel elections will be a disadvantage for the regional parties.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chairman K. Chandrashekar Rao in his letter to Law Commission states, "TRS is strongly in favour of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies." (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OQOHBi4LRt — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018

In April, the Law Commission of India had suggested that the Lok Sabha elections and state Assemblies be held simultaneously.

Later in June, Law Commission chairman Chauhan had written to parties seeking their views on the Prime Minister’s one nation one poll policy.

To which, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said that the proposal is ‘inherently anti-democratic.’

