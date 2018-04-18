The Law Commission of India recommends holding of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state's Assemblies. The government's high advisory law body in its white paper added that constitution and elections acts should be amended to achieve this objective. The commission pointed that simultaneous elections were held in the country till 1967 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said pros and cons of simultaneous elections should be discussed.

According to the report published in The Hindu, the law commission in its white papers has said the simultaneous elections were held in the country until 1967 General polls. The commission further said that Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Rules of Procedure of Lok Sabha and Assemblies would be needed to change to make this concept reality. The government’s law body said elections in 2019 could be held in phases. The state legislatures elections which are scheduled to be held in 2019 General elections can be conducted with the Lok Sabha polls and rest of the state’s Assembly elections could be held in proximity with the 2024 General elections.

The report also taked about the anti-defection law, contained in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The commission says that parties which introduced the non-confidence motion in the Parliament against the government should simultaneously suggest an alternative government. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers at Centre and leaders openly supported the concept of simultaneous elections in the country.

Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the need of the hour is simultaneous elections, as the burden of frequent elections hinders the development of the country. The Narendra Modi added that all the parties should come together, pros and cons of the concept should be discussed. He said security personnel deployed in the elections find hard to serve the people.

