In a shocking revelation following his arrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has made serious allegations against Baba Siddique, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister. The shooter, identified as Yogesh alias Raju, claimed that Siddique was “not a good man” and had connections with the notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in various crimes, including the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

The Killing of Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was shot dead on the night of October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai. His assassination has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, raising concerns over gang-related violence and criminal affiliations in the region.

Arrest of Yogesh alias Raju

Yogesh alias Raju, 26, was apprehended following an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Mathura Police on Thursday morning. He was arrested in connection with the killing of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area but has not been linked to Baba Siddique’s murder, as reported by the news agency PTI. The police seized a .32-bore pistol, ammunition, and a motorcycle from his possession during the arrest.

After suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, Raju was transported to the district hospital, where he addressed the media. He asserted, “Baba Siddique was killed because he was not a good man. There were charges against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It is said that he was associated with Dawood, the man behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.”

Raju further claimed, “When people get involved with such individuals, something is bound to happen. This is exactly what happened to Siddique.” His statements raised eyebrows, given the ongoing investigation into Siddique’s murder.

Criminal Insights and Media Reactions

During his hospital interview, Raju also discussed how criminals gather information before committing crimes, stating, “These days we have mobile phones, the internet, Google and so on. We can find out a lot about a person through these means.” His comments seemed to showcase a chilling insight into the mindset of individuals involved in criminal activities.

The claims made by Raju drew sharp criticism from political figures. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned why he was given a platform to speak, asking why he was behaving “like some action hero” after being arrested. “He’s one of the Bishnoi gang members and is also a shooter arrested in Late Baba Siddique ji’s case, and he is giving media bytes like some action hero explaining his stunts and that too in a police station,” Chaturvedi posted on X.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condemned the police for their handling of the situation, stating, “This killer is giving interviews on TV with ease, justifying the murder of Baba Siddique…. BJP has turned the country into a circus. Are the courts sleeping???” Her remarks highlighted concerns about the implications of Raju’s statements on public perception and the justice system.

Ongoing Investigations and Arrests

The investigation into Baba Siddique’s murder continues, with five more individuals arrested on Friday for allegedly providing firearms and logistical support to the shooters. A Mumbai police official confirmed that these new arrests bring the total number of apprehensions in the case to nine. Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individuals were in contact with conspirator Shubham Lonkar and mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, both of whom are currently absconding. According to police sources, Akhtar has established links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is suspected to be one of the masterminds behind Siddique’s killing

