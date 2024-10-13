Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

In the tragic murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Several celebs and political leaders are coming forward standing against the killing.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique
In the tragic murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Several celebs and political leaders are coming forward standing against the killing.
In the latest development, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal shares a post on the social media platform X, saying, “People of not only Maharashtra but the entire country are scared of the incident of NCP leader being shot dead in public in Mumbai. They have created more or less the same atmosphere in Delhi as well. These people want to bring gangster rule in the entire country. The public will now have to stand against them.”

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for the murder on social media

A viral social media post is circulating, claiming that Baba Siddique’s murder was linked to his connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. However, Mumbai Police have yet to confirm this. “We are aware of the viral post and are currently verifying its authenticity and context,” said senior officials from the Mumbai Police.

Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister, was attacked by three men near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday night. After being shot, he was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

According to police sources, the pistol used in the attack was delivered to the accused through a prepaid courier service. Originally, the plan was to target Siddique during the Ganeshotsav festival, but the attack could not be carried out at that time. Reports also indicate that the assailants had attempted to attack Siddique on multiple occasions before this incident.

Mumbai Police are now working closely with law enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana to gather more information and bring those responsible to justice.

Also Read: Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Baba Siddique Lawrence Bishnoi murder
