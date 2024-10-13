Lawrence Bishnoi’s Gang Takes Responsibility For The Murder Of Baba Siddique

मुम्बई में सरेआम NCP नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या की इस वारदात से ना केवल महाराष्ट्र बल्कि देशभर के लोग ख़ौफ़ज़दा हैं। दिल्ली में भी कमोबेश यही माहौल बना दिया है इन्होंने। ये लोग पूरे देश में गैंगस्टर राज लाना चाहते हैं। जनता को अब इनके ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा होना ही पड़ेगा।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2024
Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for the murder on social media
A viral social media post is circulating, claiming that Baba Siddique’s murder was linked to his connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. However, Mumbai Police have yet to confirm this. “We are aware of the viral post and are currently verifying its authenticity and context,” said senior officials from the Mumbai Police.
Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister, was attacked by three men near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday night. After being shot, he was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.
According to police sources, the pistol used in the attack was delivered to the accused through a prepaid courier service. Originally, the plan was to target Siddique during the Ganeshotsav festival, but the attack could not be carried out at that time. Reports also indicate that the assailants had attempted to attack Siddique on multiple occasions before this incident.
Mumbai Police are now working closely with law enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana to gather more information and bring those responsible to justice.
Also Read: Shooters Of Baba Siddique Were Living In Rented Room, Were Paid 3 Lakh In Advance