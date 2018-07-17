At least 18 out of the 22 accused for raping an 11-year-old girl in Chennai were arrested by the police today. While the accused were being presented before the court, lawyers along with others present at the court unleashed a brazen attack on the accused of raping a minor for months. Of the 22 accused, some were identified as an electrician, elevator operator, security guard, plumber and several others working at the apartment. Apart from the brutal thrashing, the lawyers have also refused to represent the accused at in Chennai minor gangrape case.
As per reports, the victim who suffers from hearing disorder lives with her parents at Purasawalkam area in a 300-apartment building. The following incident was highlighted after the victim shared the incident with her elder sister who later informed the parents.
Reports suggest that the accused used to sedate the girl by spiking her drinks. Later, they used to rape her and record the incident. In the complaint filed with the police, the victim said that the elevator operator from the building was the first man who assaulted her.
Reports suggested that the elevator operator used to pick the girl from her school bus and would take her to the basement and rape her.
Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that since most of the apartments in the building were vacant, the neighbours also had no idea about the incident. The accused used to rape the minor girl in washrooms, gym and other vacant apartments.
Acting on the complaint, the police raided the apartments and seized a number of syringes with drugs and also a number of condoms.
