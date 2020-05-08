The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 56,000 mark with 1886 deaths and 16,540 recoveries. The recovery rate of COVID-19 in India is now 29.36%.

The Health Ministry on Friday said that about 3390 new cases and 1273 recoveries of novel coronavirus-COVID- have been reported in last 24 hours. There are 37,916 patients that are currently under medical supervision and a total of 16,540 patients have been cured till now. The recovery rate now stands at 29.36%.

Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal informed that that there are 216 districts in India that have no COVID-19 case till now. There are 42 districts where no new cases have been reported in last 28 days, 29 districts where no new cases have been reported in last 21 days, 36 districts where no new cases have been reported in last 14 days and 46 districts where no new cases have been reported in last 7 days.

He expressed that we may not achieve a COVID-19 peak in India if we follow all the required do’s and don’ts. If we fail to do so, there is always a possibility to witness a spike in the number of cases. Even though we are talking about relaxations and return of migrant workers, we must remember that we have to live with coronavirus. These do’s and don’t should be implemented as behavioural changes.

In the last 24 hours, there were 3390 new COVID19 positive cases and 1273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36%. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Qp0ZVUEzAN — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

If we will follow required do's & don'ts, we may not achieve the peak in #COVID19 cases. There is always a possibility to witness spike in cases if we do not take the required precautions & follow processes: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/9TxOAo7G5m — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Speaking about the effectiveness of plasma therapy, Lav Agarwal said that ICMR’s Project PLACID has been approved by COVID 19’s National Ethics Committee. Moving forward, ICMR will conduct plasma therapy trials in 21 hospitals to access its safety and efficacy. He also informed that a revised list of red, orange and green zones will be sent out soon after the assessment of different zones.

Project PLACID – Phase-II Open-Label Randomised Controlled Trial of ICMR has received approval of #COVID19 National Ethics Committee. Under this, ICMR will conduct trial in 21 hospitals, to assess safety & efficacy of convalescent plasma: Lav Agrawal, Jt Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/K2Hb1r4BW0 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The Health Ministry further briefed that more than 2.5 lakh people have used the 222 Shramik Special Trains run by the Indian Railways for stranded migrant workers. About 5231 railway coaches have also been converted into COVID-19 care centres, which will be placed at 215 identified stations. These railway coaches will be used for treatment of mild and very mild cases. It has also been ensured that there are different designated coaches for suspected and confirmed cases.

