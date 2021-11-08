Sidhu further alleged that Deol prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as he was afraid of their false implication in sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.

The public feud between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the state’s Attorney General A.P.S Deol escalated drastically on Sunday when Navjot Singh Sidhu put out a series of tweets attacking Deol on the basis of an alleged sacrilege case where Deol represented the accused in 2015, before his stint as the state prosecutor began. The first tweet in the thread said, “Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt.” Sidhu further alleged that Deol prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as he was afraid of their false implication in sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.

Sidhu also wrote in one of the tweets, “Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains?” Moreover, he tweeted, “Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires.”

The public attack comes a day after the AG, through a press statement, accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. He also said that there is a concerted attempt by “vested interests” to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab.