Rajnath Singh hits at CPI(M): CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S Ramachandran Pillai's remarks came at a time when the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala is facing a backlash from Hindutva organisations over the attempts to implement Supreme Court verdict allowing women in the age groups to enter Sabarimala. Speaking on Sabarimala row, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also said that RSS is a terror outfit and terrorists do not have any beliefs.

Rajnath Singh hits at CPI(M): A war of words ensued between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday after CPI(M) Polit Bureau member S Ramachandran Pillai likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Taliban and Khalistan terrorists. Ramachandran Pillai also alleged that the Sangh is trying to create trouble in Sabarimala. Criticising the CPI(M) leaders Rajnath Singh said the Left is mentally bankrupt.

Pillai’s remarks came at a time when the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala is facing a backlash from Hindutva organisations over the attempts to implement Supreme Court verdict allowing women in the age groups to enter Sabarimala. Speaking on Sabarimala row, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also said that RSS is a terror outfit and terrorists do not have any beliefs.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More