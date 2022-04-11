The Left unions have alleged that ABVP stopped the delivery of non-vegetarian food inside the campus on Ram Navami, while ABVP has alleged that they were stopped from conducting pooja.

A scuffle broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday between the students belonging to the left union and ABVP over non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Left unions have alleged that ABVP stopped the delivery of non-vegetarian food inside the campus on Ram Navami, while ABVP has alleged that they were stopped from conducting pooja.

Several tweets posted by the students of JNU suggest that there were incidents of stone-pelting as well inside the campus. DCP South West, in his statement, has said that they received a complaint from a group of students belonging to JNUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA early morning against ABVP students. Accordingly, they have registered an FIR under section 323/ 341/ 509/ 506/ 34 IPC. Further investigation is underway to identify the culprits.

The police also said that students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be giving the compliant today morning and appropriate action will be taken on receipt of the same.

ABVP has also issued a statement stating that JNU had organized a pooja to celebrate Ram Navami and the event was supposed to be joined by a large number of common students of JNU. They allege that the pooja was supposed to start at 3:30 pm but it could only start at 5 pm due to ruckus created by leftists. They also said the leftists planned to create ruckus among students by throwing the issue of non-vegetarian food.