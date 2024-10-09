Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Leopard Attack Claims Life of Woman in Maharashtra Village

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the village of Pimpri-Pendhar, located in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Leopard Attack Claims Life of Woman in Maharashtra Village

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the village of Pimpri-Pendhar, located in Maharashtra’s Pune district. This incident marks the seventh fatality due to leopard attacks in the Junnar forest division since March of this year.

“It is confirmed that the death resulted from a leopard attack. We have initiated a search and capture operation, deploying 40 cages and 50 camera traps in Pimpri-Pendhar and nearby areas. We are also using thermal drones to locate the leopard,” stated a senior official from the Junnar Forest division.

Circumstances of the Attack

The attack took place around 6 a.m. as Sujata Dhere was working in a soybean field adjacent to sugarcane farms, where the leopard was concealed. The big cat mistakenly identified Dhere as prey, launching an attack that resulted in severe injuries. It is reported that the leopard dragged her for nearly 100 feet before she succumbed to her injuries. Following the attack, police and forest officials promptly arrived at the scene to investigate, and Dhere’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Ongoing Search Operations

Smita Rajahans, Assistant Conservator of Forests for the Junnar Forest Division, confirmed that a massive search operation was underway to locate the leopard. “The search and capture operation is ongoing in Pimpri-Pendhar village and surrounding areas. We have set up trap cameras, cages, and are utilizing thermal drones to locate the leopard. We are also working to raise awareness among residents and have advised them to adhere strictly to safety guidelines,” Rajahans emphasized.

Rising Incidents of Leopard Attacks

This tragic incident is notable as it reflects the second-highest number of human fatalities from leopard attacks in Junnar since 2001, with the highest recorded in 2002 when 11 individuals lost their lives to similar incidents. Despite a period of relative calm in leopard-related attacks, the current year has witnessed a disturbing surge in both attacks and casualties.

“The leopard population in Junnar is on the rise. Most leopards reside between the Ghod and Kukadi rivers, and the sugarcane fields provide a safe habitat for them,” a forest officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Hindustan Times.

Mitigation Efforts and Community Awareness

While efforts to mitigate human-leopard conflict continue, the officer highlighted the importance of robust policy decisions and community engagement. “Although efforts are underway to mitigate human-leopard conflict, strong policy decisions and community support are essential. The department continually advises residents to follow safety measures, yet many villagers tend to ignore these advisories,” the officer added.

In response to previous leopard attacks, the forest department captured and relocated 10 leopards from the Pimpri-Pendhar area in May to the Vantara Jamnagar zoo facility in Gujarat. However, the recent fatal incident underscores that the leopard population remains significant in the region. “As leopard cubs mature, they expand their territory, which may explain the influx of new leopards in this area. Confirmation will only come after we capture the leopard,” another forest officer remarked.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage   

Filed under

Junnar forest division Leopard Maharashtra Village Pimpri-Pendhar Pune district

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox