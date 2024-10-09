Leopard Attack Claims Life of Woman in Maharashtra Village

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the village of Pimpri-Pendhar, located in Maharashtra’s Pune district. This incident marks the seventh fatality due to leopard attacks in the Junnar forest division since March of this year.

“It is confirmed that the death resulted from a leopard attack. We have initiated a search and capture operation, deploying 40 cages and 50 camera traps in Pimpri-Pendhar and nearby areas. We are also using thermal drones to locate the leopard,” stated a senior official from the Junnar Forest division.

Circumstances of the Attack

The attack took place around 6 a.m. as Sujata Dhere was working in a soybean field adjacent to sugarcane farms, where the leopard was concealed. The big cat mistakenly identified Dhere as prey, launching an attack that resulted in severe injuries. It is reported that the leopard dragged her for nearly 100 feet before she succumbed to her injuries. Following the attack, police and forest officials promptly arrived at the scene to investigate, and Dhere’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Ongoing Search Operations

Smita Rajahans, Assistant Conservator of Forests for the Junnar Forest Division, confirmed that a massive search operation was underway to locate the leopard. “The search and capture operation is ongoing in Pimpri-Pendhar village and surrounding areas. We have set up trap cameras, cages, and are utilizing thermal drones to locate the leopard. We are also working to raise awareness among residents and have advised them to adhere strictly to safety guidelines,” Rajahans emphasized.

Rising Incidents of Leopard Attacks

This tragic incident is notable as it reflects the second-highest number of human fatalities from leopard attacks in Junnar since 2001, with the highest recorded in 2002 when 11 individuals lost their lives to similar incidents. Despite a period of relative calm in leopard-related attacks, the current year has witnessed a disturbing surge in both attacks and casualties.

“The leopard population in Junnar is on the rise. Most leopards reside between the Ghod and Kukadi rivers, and the sugarcane fields provide a safe habitat for them,” a forest officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Hindustan Times.

Mitigation Efforts and Community Awareness

While efforts to mitigate human-leopard conflict continue, the officer highlighted the importance of robust policy decisions and community engagement. “Although efforts are underway to mitigate human-leopard conflict, strong policy decisions and community support are essential. The department continually advises residents to follow safety measures, yet many villagers tend to ignore these advisories,” the officer added.

In response to previous leopard attacks, the forest department captured and relocated 10 leopards from the Pimpri-Pendhar area in May to the Vantara Jamnagar zoo facility in Gujarat. However, the recent fatal incident underscores that the leopard population remains significant in the region. “As leopard cubs mature, they expand their territory, which may explain the influx of new leopards in this area. Confirmation will only come after we capture the leopard,” another forest officer remarked.