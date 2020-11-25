TRS working presidnet KTR has been hearing the whole His party’s campaign in Hyderabad while BJP rope in many national leaders from Smriti Irani to Yogi Adityanath for election campaign for municipal polls.

TRS working presidnet KTR has been hearing the whole His party’s campaign in Hyderabad while BJP rope in many national leaders from Smriti Irani to Yogi Adityanath for election campaign for municipal polls. KTR told the NewsX, “What is this BJP . These are Hyderabad muncipal poll . All national leaders of BJP are campaigning. We will more seats then last time. We had no alliance with MIM , we r not aliening with them. why the issues like pakisthan , Bangladeshis, Afghanistan , surgical strikes. These r local body elections. BJP is speaking about Bin laden , Babar we r speaking about progress of Hyderabad.’ He further said that the union Govt has not given a paisa for hyderabad flood victims and gave money to Karnataka and Gujarat. He opined that Modi is the PM of Gujarat .

KTR has questioned what BJP has done for hyderabad so far , no funds from the centre even for the flood victims of Hyderabad. He says the TRS has transformed the city and brought many companies. He told the NewsX ,’my father is talking about federal front and we are going to be successful in that effort’ . He questioned whether Babar , Bin laden , Akber voters of hyderbad. Why does BJP talk about them ?. He said let the BJP call Donald trump also for election campaign since He is the friend of Narendra Modi. TRS is fighting the elections on decisive politics not division politics . He said ,”as we supported BJP on some issues , MIM supported like that only . There is alliance like that . We are not B team of anyone we are the A team of Telangana . Let the BJP speak about the progress of Hyderabad.’

KTR said, “from state leaders to central ministers, everyone in BJP is spreading hatred and lies. BJP is trying to hide their inefficiency behind lies.”Alleging that the Narendra Modi Government was on an asset and public enterprises selling spree, he said, “they are selling Air India, Life Insurance Corporation of India and privatizing the prestigious Indian Railways, among others. We are scared they will sell Charminar, Golconda, and privatize GHMC if given a chance.” He says the TRS is going to win more than 100 seats in Hyderabad municipal polls out of 150 seats.

