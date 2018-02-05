Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah has come out all guns blazing and questioned Rajnath Singh over his 'We will give befitting reply' statement following the death of four Indian soldiers in Rajouri district on Sunday. Mr Abdullah asked the Centre if it wanted to stop the deaths or wanted more deaths in the Kashmir. He added that at the end of the day Kashmiris were suffering because of the tension in the Valley.

Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah has lashed out at Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his ‘we will give befitting reply’ statement following the death of four Indian soldiers in Rajouri district on Sunday. “Let them give a proper reply. Who is dying? It is the Kashmiris who are living there on that side of the border. Are they not dying on this side? What do you want? You want more deaths, or you want to stop the deaths?,” Mr Abdullah asked the Centre.

Four Army jawans including an officer were killed in unprovoked shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Rajouri district of J&K. Five other army personnel and two civilians were also injured in the firing. “The firing spread to a vast area on Sunday evening. All schools located within 5 km along the LoC in Rajouri’s Sunderbani and Manjakote will remain closed for next three days,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Chaudhary was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The martyred soldiers were later identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, rifleman Ram Avtar, rifleman Shubam Singh, and havaldar Roshan Lal.

Condoling the death of soldiers, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the Army will give a befitting reply. “Have full faith in the valour of our soldiers, and they shall give a proper reply,” Mr Singh had told the reporters. The incidents of ceasefire violations have increased in the country in recent months. According to a report, there have been 240 violations within one month of the start of the year.