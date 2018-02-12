Giving his response to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark where he had compared his organisation with the Indian Army, Senior Congress leader and Union former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he was quite shocked to hear him (Mohan Bhagwat) comparing Army unfavourably with the RSS. Shashi Tharoor mentioned that it was really unworthy, let us keep Army beyond politics.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday gave a response to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark where he had compared his organisation RSS with the Indian Army. Expressing that it was really unworthy, Shashi Tharoor said, “Quite shocked to hear him (Mohan Bhagwat) comparing Army unfavourably with the RSS. Really unworthy, let us keep Army beyond politics. Let us not compare a bunch of young people with bamboo sticks and khaki shorts to Army.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comparison with the Indian Army has come amidst the recent terror attacks in the valley. In the past couple of days, militants in Jammu and Kashmir have targeted army camps including Surjwan, Karan sector killing army personnel and injuring many of them including civilians. RSS chief made the remark while he was addressing a gathering at Zila school ground on the last day of his 6-day visit to Muzaffarpur. The matter was highlighted after Mohan Bhagwat stated that his organisation RSS has the capability of raising a force for the nation in just 3 days compared to the Indian Army which would take at least 6-7 months if a situation arrives.

Meanwhile, briefing the media on recent terror attack happened in the valley, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind these attacks which were being operated from Pakistan. She further said that the process to provide evidence to Pakistan in relation to these attacks will continue as they have gathered the evidence. Pakistan will have to pay for this misadventure, asserted the defence minister.

Speaking on FIR registered against army personnel fighting in the valley, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Supreme Court has given a 15-day stay on the FIR itself. We’ll have to see how it goes. We have to stand by our proud soldiers & Army and in the call of duty if they have performed something it has to be contextualized.”