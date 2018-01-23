Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while responding to Shiv Sena's decision to go solo in 2019 elections, on Tuesday said that they have been saying many things, as of now we are in alliance with the government and this will complete its term. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena's decision to fight 2019 General Elections and Maharashtra assembly elections alone was taken at party's national executive meet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while responding on Shiv Sena’s decision to go solo and not align with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls and General election, on Tuesday said, “Lets wait, they have been saying many things, as of now we are in alliance with the government and this government will complete its term. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is currently in Davos along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading a delegation of powerful and richest Indian businessmen to promote brand Indian for business investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that it will fight in the forthcoming elections alone. The party which is currently aligned with the BJP in both the center and state has decided to go alone in the two major elections of 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have been in alliance for over 2 decades irrespective of the fact whether the alliance has been in power or not. In the recent past, Shiv Sena at many fronts had raised voice against the functioning of the current BJP-led government at the center and criticised various policies and the way the government has worked on to bring reforms.

Speaking in regard to India’s presence at the World Economic Forum, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, “Global CEOs applauded India’s efforts to bring in a regime like GST. Demonetisation & GST were bold initiatives and people feel the economy is getting cleaner and predictable. That has created a huge interest in the mind of people to come and invest in India.”