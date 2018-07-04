Arvind Kejriwal vs L-G Anil Baijal: Reading out the verdict on Delhi power tussle, CJI Dipak Misra said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is answerable to the people of Delhi. He added that obeying the constitution is everybody's duty and responsibility and they must carry out at every front. The following verdict came over the tussle of power between Centre and Delhi Government.

Giving out its verdict on Delhi power tussle, the Supreme Court on July 4 said that the Union and state governments must collaborate to function properly. Reading out the verdict on Delhi power tussle, CJI Dipak Misra said that AAP is answerable to the people of Delhi. He added that obeying the constitution is everybody’s duty and responsibility and they must carry out at every front. Reading out the verdict over who gets to be the boss of Delhi, Dipak Misra said that L-G Anil Baijal must work harmoniously with the state government so that the projects do not get stalled and added that there is no place of disagreement. The following verdict came over the tussle of power between Centre and Delhi Government.

The following verdict was being read by a 5-bench judge. Ending the Delhi power tussle between Baijal and Kejriwal, Dipak Misra said that Governor of a state is not same as a Governor of a Union Territory and added that L-G is bound by the advice of his Council of ministers.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Supreme Court over the ongoing power tussle between Centre, L-G and Delhi CM:

11:00 am – Expressing disagreement over power tussle in Delhi CJI Misra said that a state fails when its Governance fails. Restoring the balance of power in the Delhi, he said that L-G Anil Baijal must not work in a mechanical manner.

11:10 am – Restoring the balance of power in Delhi, CJI Dipak Misra, who read the majority of the verdict, barred L-G Anil Baijal from acting independently on state-related matters and further asked him to not to be an obstructionist.

11:15 am – Reading out the verdict on Delhi power tussle, Supreme Court held the previous judgment given by a bench of 9-judges and said that Delhi cannot have full statehood.

11:20 am – LT Governor Anil Baijal can also not refer every matter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

11:25 am – In the verdict passed, CJI said that the real power must lie with the government that has been elected by the people.

11:30 am – Lauding the order by the Supreme Court, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that it was a victory for the people of Delhi and a major victory for democracy.

The following verdict by the Supreme Court comes in the case that was filed back in November 2017. In the case filed, Kejriwal had said that AAP cannot work without power and that it cannot be with power, was nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. Today’s verdict was welcomed by all the senior leaders of APP terming it a big victory for the people of Delhi.

