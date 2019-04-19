Libya crisis: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday asked the Indian nationals stuck in Tripoli to leave the country immediately after violence for the Control of the Libyan capital escalated. She revealed that over 500 Indians are currently stranded in the city.

Libya crisis: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday asked the Indian nationals stuck in Tripoli to leave the country immediately after violence for the Control of the Libyan capital escalated. She revealed that over 500 Indians are currently stranded in the city. While urging the Indian national to leave immediately, the Union Minister said that it would be better to leave the Libyan capital now as it might not be possible to evacuate them later. Sushma Swaraj has posted a tweet asking the Indian nationals to ask their relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately.

In a series of tweets, Sushma said the situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast although fights are still operational. It has been reported that around 163 people have been evacuated from Libya to Niger today. It was the first ever evacuation mission since the tensions have been mounted in the city, said the UN refugee agency.

Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. /1 PL RT — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019

Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later. /2 Pls RT — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019

In the last two weeks, over 200 people were killed in the city after Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar’s troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.

