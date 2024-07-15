License Suspended for Mumbai Bar Involved in BMW Hit-and-Run Sale to Accused Mihir Shah

The license of a Mumbai bar, Sai Prasad Bar in Malad, has been temporarily suspended after it was revealed that Mihir Shah, the accused in a fatal hit-and-run incident, purchased four bottles of beer from the establishment before the crash. Shah, reportedly heavily intoxicated and on a joyride, struck a couple on their motorcycle, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep.

Police sources detailed that Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, had bought beer from the Sai Prasad Bar after leaving another bar in Juhu, where Shah had been drinking with friends. The Sai Prasad Bar is under scrutiny not only for selling alcohol past the legal deadline but also for allegedly deleting security camera footage. This deletion was discovered during a police raid.

The night’s events began at the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, where Shah and his friends consumed twelve 60ml glasses of whiskey. Despite being below the legal drinking age, Shah allegedly used a false ID claiming he was 27 to purchase the alcohol. The Vice-Global Tapas Bar has faced partial demolition for serving the underage Shah, who is 24.

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a politician affiliated with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction. On the night of the incident, Shah was reportedly driving his BMW when he collided with the Nakhwas in the Worli area. Following the collision, CCTV footage revealed the horrifying aftermath, showing Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged for 1.5 kilometers before the car was stopped.

Further footage shows Shah switching seats with his driver, Bidawat, pulling Nakhwa’s body from beneath the car, and abandoning it on the road before fleeing the scene. This evidence has added to the gravity of the charges against Shah.