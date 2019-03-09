Indian Army Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon on Friday appealed the mothers of youth who have chosen the path of militancy and want to return back that the Army will ensure their safe return. Meanwhile, over 2000 youngsters take part in the recruitment rally organized by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda for recruitment in the Territorial Army (TA).

Indian Army Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has assured the mothers of militants, the safety and security of their sons who have chosen militancy and wanted to return back. He has also appealed the mothers to ask their sons to shun militancy and joined the peace process of Kashmir. Dhillon was addressing at a passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry. The parade, where 152 youth of the state have joined the Army.

