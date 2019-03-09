Indian Army Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has assured the mothers of militants, the safety and security of their sons who have chosen militancy and wanted to return back. He has also appealed the mothers to ask their sons to shun militancy and joined the peace process of Kashmir. Dhillon was addressing at a passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry. The parade, where 152 youth of the state have joined the Army.
