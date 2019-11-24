First-ever woman pilot for Indian Navy Lieutenant Shivangi Swaroop will be joining work from December 2, said reports. She has been inducted in the Navy as Sonics, Radars, Sonars, and Communication (SSC) Pilot.

Indian Navy’s first-ever woman pilot, Lieutenant Shivangi Swaroop, is all set to join work from December 2, said reports. She will be entering the cockpit officially as the first-ever woman pilot in Kochi after a few days. Reports said Shivangi will be inducted in the Navy as Sonics, Radars, Sonars, and Communication (SSC) Pilot. She hails from Bihar’s Muzzafarpur and will be flying Dornier 228. The aircraft has been manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which consists of surveillance radar, electronic sensors other high technologies.

Shivangi entered the Indian Navy Academy to pursue SSC 27 NOC course, last year in June and was commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla. Before this women have been operating as Indian Navy’s Air Traffic Control officers and observers in the aircraft. These officers take care of communication and ammunition.

Talking to the media, Shivangi said that one doesn’t need any kind of super talent to fly an aircraft, but it takes alot of courage, hard work and focus. She added that flying goes against your natural instincts, so it’s important to stay focused which will be tested on every point.

Shivangi’s one of the instructors at INAS 550, Lieutenant Commander Rahul Yadav said she is a quick learner and an adept flyer. Lieutenant Shivangi hails from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and has attained her primary education from DAV Public School, said reports. After that, she completed her B.Tech from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology and later was inducted into the Indian Naval Academy.

Reports said she has spent some 100 flying hours so far, with over 60 on the Dornier as part of the course.

