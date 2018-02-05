Captain Kapil Kundu, who was martyred across LoC on Sunday, was full of life. Mr Kundu had grand plans to celebrate his 23rd birthday on February 10, but unfortunately was killed in unprovoked shelling by Pakistan. Kundu believed in Anand's iconic dialogue, "Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi" (Life should be big, not long).

Captain Kapil Kundu, who was martyred across the LoC in heavy Pakistan firing in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday believed in Anand’s famous dialogue “Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi” (Life should be big, not long) as it was written in his Facebook bio. Ironically, it turned out to be the case with his own life as well as the 22-year-old sacrificed his life for the nation at such a young age.

Captain Kundu was martyred yesterday along with three other jawans when Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri sector in J&K. Kundu’s life was full of struggle as his father had passed away on his birthday. His death inspired him to scale new heights in life as he went on to score 80% in his board exams. Kundu’s untimely death just a few days before his 23rd birthday has not been able to deter his mother’s spirits as she has said if she had another son, she would have asked him to serve the nation as well.

“If I had another son, I would have sent him to the army too. Had my son lived for another 15-20 years, he would have done more for his nation,” Ms Sunita Kundu told media. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has condoled the death of four soldiers and reiterated that Indian Army will give a befitting reply to Pakistan. The incidents of ceasefire across the border have increased in the recent months. According to a report there have been 240 violations within one month of the start of the year.