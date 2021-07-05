Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand with the vision of bringing the conventional art and craft of India with a sight of overhaul into the global market.

Indian online fashion brand Tjori signs an equity deal of 16 crores with the media giant Hindustan Times.

The deal signed goes beyond equity investments while also providing branding & marketing. The establishment with Hindustan Times will help build brand awareness in India and accelerate growth at global level.

The unique opportunity here is a platform access to HT shop where Tjori as a brand will be featured, with an aim to create exponential avenues for both the brands.

Commenting on the development, Mrs Mansi Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Tjori, said in a statement, “We are excited to close this deal as it gives us an opportunity to reach a wider audience and present them with what Tjori has to offer. Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time- honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of fashion industry”

Commenting on the partnership deal, Mr. Piyush Gupta the CFO, of Hindustan Times said “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tjori as it helps us venture into the e-commerce market. The deal is bound to bring an ocean of knowledge for all our readers, regarding the re-modernised way of traditional Indian goodness that Tjori strongly recommends and we as allies also believe in.”

Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand with the vision of bringing the conventional art and craft of India with a sight of overhaul into the global market. The establishment of the brand since 2013, has led to many milestones and it currently caters to a worldwide population who we are proactively educating about the cultural glory of India.