Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his video message addressed to the countrymen on Friday, called for a light show on April 5, 2020 (Sunday) at 9 pm to mark our fight against the darkness of novel coronavirus-COVID-19. He has requested everyone to switch off all lights of their households at 9 pm for 9 minutes and just light a diya, candle or a mobile flashlight as a symbol of unity and perseverance.

In his appeal, PM Modi also requested the citizens to maintain social distancing and avoid gathering at one place. He said that one does not need to go out on the streets and colonies to showcase their unity. They can do it from the doorsteps of their houses and balconies.

Praising the efforts of citizens during Janata Curfew, PM Modi said that the way through which the countrymen expressed their gratitude towards people fighting against COVID-19 on March 22 has served inspiration to other countries. By ringing of bells and clanging utentils, the country displayed its unity amid challenging times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured everyone that they are not alone in the fight against coronavirus. He expressed that while one must be thinking how they can fight this battle alone but they should remember that the strength of 130 crore Indians is with this.

Here’s how celebrities and politicians are reacting to the announcement:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 2000 mark. Amongst which, 1860 are active cases, 155 recovered, 53 deaths and 1 migrated. To extend a helping hand amidst this difficult phase, World Bank has extended USD 1 Billion emergency funding to India.

