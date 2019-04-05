The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for PAN -Aadhaar linking till September 30, 2019

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 31, 2019, announced the extension to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar by six months. According to the latest announcement, the last date for PAN -Aadhaar linking has been extended till September 30, 2019.

Even after the extension, there are many who still don’t have their PAN card linked with Aadhar. For those who know the procedure to get Aadhar linked with PAN should do it asap. But those who neither know the linking process nor the procedure for checking online linking status should go through the following steps to get a hang of the process:

Here’s how to link your PAN with AADHAAR:

1. Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Click ‘Link Aadhaar option’ given under the Quick Links option

3. A new page will appear on your computer, which will allow you to view the status if you have already submitted ‘Link Aadhaar’ request

4. After that, a new page will pop up wherein you are required to enter your details – PAN and Aadhaar number

5. After entering PAN and Aadhaar number, click ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

6. Next, the status of Aadhar linking will be displayed your screens.

The Income Tax Department had earlier mentioned that linking your PAN card with Aadhaar card or the biometric ID is mandatory and the process must be executed by March 31. Moreover, the quoting of Aadhaar is now mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) with effect from April 1, 2019, according to the new guidelines.

