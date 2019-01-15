The government of India is soon going to make linking of Aadhaar card and Driving license mandatory. But how to link the Aadhaar Card with your driving license is a big and common question in everyone's mind? Follow the 7 steps given below to link you Aadhaar Card with driving licence.

Link your Driving License with Aadhaar Card online in these 7 simple steps

The government of India is soon going to make linking of Aadhaar card and Driving license mandatory, say reports. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a presser, has also dropped a hint about linking of Aadhaar card and Driving license. Speaking at the 106th Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara district, Union Minister had said, “We are soon going to bring a law which will make it mandatory to link Aadhaar with driving licence.”

Why you linking of driving license with Aadhaar Card is important?

Linking driving license with Aadhaar Card will help to identify the DL holder easily and will eliminate the chance of holding of multiple Driving License or illegal or duplicate driving licence.

But how to link the Aadhaar Card with your driving license is a big and common question in everyone’s mind?

One can simply follow the steps given below to easily link their Aadhaar Card with driving license.

Here are the steps to link Driving Licence with Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Log on to state/UT’s transport department’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, select ‘Driving License option.

Step 4: Submit the required credentials like Driving License number and click on the Get details option.

Step 5: Your Driving License details will pop on your screen.

Step 6: Submit your 12-digit Aadhaar number and UIDAI-registered mobile number.

Step 7: Once the procedure is completed, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

