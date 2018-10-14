The #MeToo movement that was said to be limited to the Bollywood industry, has now reportedly spread across almost all the sectors including cricket and judiciary. Several known celebrities like Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vinod Dua, MJ Akbar, Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher, Varun Grover, Utsav Chakraborty and many others are facing the #MeToo heat after being accused by several women of sexual misbehaviour and misconduct.

The #MeToo campaign emerged on social media, soon after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, as an attempt to amplify the prevalence of sexual harassment at workplace. (Image for representation only)

The #MeToo movement that reportedly entered India with Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta levelling sexual harassment charges against Nana Patekar while the two were shooting for a song in 2008 has given courage to a lot of women to comes out and share their disgusting experiences. Since the #MeToo campaign began, several big shots were accused by several women in their Twitter posts. Earlier, the movement that was said to be limited to the Bollywood industry, has now reportedly spread across almost all the sectors including cricket and judiciary. Several known celebrities like Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vinod Dua, MJ Akbar, Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher, Varun Grover, Utsav Chakraborty and many others are facing the #MeToo heat after being accused by several women of sexual misbehaviour and misconduct.

While the #MeToo sexual harassment allegations are surfacing almost on daily basis, we have compiled a report of all the renowned journalists who are currently facing sexual harassment accusations. Recently, The Wire journalist Vinod Dua has been named in the #MeToo movement. Father of comedian Mallika Dua has reportedly been accused by filmmaker Nishta Jain for stalking and sexually harassing her.

Apart from Vinod Dua, the other accused journalist who is garnering all the attention is the former journalist and current deputy foreign Minister MJ Akbar. Modi’s minister has reportedly been accused by 7 women journalists for sexual misconduct.

Below is the list of a dozen journalists who are currently accused of sexual harassment.

Vinod Dua: Filmmaker Nishtha Jain, in a Facebook post, claimed that veteran journalist Vinod Dua allegedly stalked her and told a lewd sexual joke during a job interview in June 1989.

MJ Akbar: A minister in Modi’s cabinet, who is the junior foreign minister, has been accused by at least 15 women journalist of sexual misconduct. The box of accusations opened after a Twitter user @Priyaramani put out a tweet accusing M J Akbar of sexual misconduct. Recently, a US Journalist also backed the allegations against M J Akbar.

KR Sreenivas: In a tweet, journalist Sandhya Menon wrote that KR Sreenivas allegedly put his hand on Sandhya’s thigh and invited her to his house while dropping her home at night. Sandhya said the incident took place in 2008 when they both worked at the Bangalore Mirror. Recently, K R Sreenivas resigned from the post of Resident Editor of the Times of India in Hyderabad.

Gautam Adhikari: Gautam Adhikari, the former DNA editor-in-chief, was also accused by journalist Sandhya Menon of sexually harassing her while the two were in DNA Bombay. Sandhya said Adhikari allegedly kissed her without consent and then asked her not to tell anyone.

Manoj Ramachandran:Sandhya Menon also alleged that Manoj Ramachandran, an associate editor at Hindustan Times in New Delhi, of sending her an inappropriate text message. The incident took place in 2005 when the two were working together at the same organisation in Mumbai. Later, when Sandhya confronted him, he said that he was trying to send the message to his wife and had accidentally sent her. Sandhya is still clueless how Ramachandran got her number.

Back in 2005, I was 25, and taking shelter from the flood in Bombay at a colleague's house, @manojanthikad sent me a text, "I want to fuck you." He took my number from a mutual friend and decided to charm me when Bombay was drowning with that approach. https://t.co/andMvyuV5X — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Prashant Jha:Avantika Mehta accused Hindustan Times (HT) editor Prashant Jha of harassment. Taking to Twitter, Avantika said Jha used to send her multiple messages after they had met in 2014 when she joined Hindustan Times. She called Jha’s messages an act of “harassment”. Later, Avantika clarified that the conversations were from 2017 when she was no longer an employee of the media organisation.

Dhrubo Jyoti:Hindustan Times journalist Dhrubo Jyoti had been accused of making multiple men uncomfortable with his behaviour.

Mayank Jain:Terming Business Standard reporter Mayank Jain a “sexual predator”, Anoo Bhuyan, health reporter at The Wire, said that she was at the receiving end of Jain’s “unwelcome sexual predations”. Later, a freelance journalist levelled similar allegations against Jain and shared screenshots of her conversations with him in which he assumed she would want to have sex with him.

Anurag Verma:Along with Jain, Anurag Verma, a former trends editor with HuffPost India, was also accused of harassing women with inappropriate snapchats and requests to “send nudes.” However, Anurag later apologised on Twitter for his behaviour.

Tarun Tejpal: The former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Magazine is accused of raping a junior colleague in 2013 in a hotel elevator in Goa. The incident reportedly took place while the two were attending the annual event organised by the magazine.

Meghnad Bose: More than three of his peers from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), alleged that Quint journalist Meghnad Bose reportedly made lewd comments, inappropriately touched them, and harassed them. An anonymous journalist also alleged that Meghnad asked her about the lingerie she was wearing and he used to pick on female students while he was with a group of his friends. Journalist Poulomi Das posted a thread on Twitter, outlining one instance of harassment in particular.

Rameez Shaikh:Journalist Sonia Mariam Thomas has accused former Homegrown writer Rameez Shaikh of harassment. Sonia alleged that Shaikh tried to coerce her into sex on the date in 2014. Apart from that multiple accounts have also emerged on Twitter against former Shaikh.

