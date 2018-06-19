BJP has withdrawn its support to Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the party has sent a letter to Governor NN Vohra saying the party wants to end its alliance with PDP. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ram Madhav, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief said that the party does not want to continue the coalition government as it has become untenable for the party.

BJP has pulled out of its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Reports said that the central government took the decision following the soft approach of PDP towards terrorism. The saffron party made the announcement a few hours after it held a meeting with some of the senior cadres and party’s state minister. Reports said that the party has sent a letter to Governor NN Vohra saying the party wants to end its alliance with PDP.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ram Madhav, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir chief said that the party does not want to continue the coalition government as it has become untenable for the party. He further added that the PDP has failed in its responsibility.

In the state assembly, the BJP has 25 lawmakers, PDP has 28, NC 15, Congress 12 while Independent and others have 5 lawmakers in the state assembly. The majority mark is 45 with a total of 89 seats.

Here are the Live Updates:

03:35pm: Omar Abdullah on his way to meet Governor Narinder Vohra. Reports said that the state is ready for fresh polls.

03:16pm: Congress’ GN Azad said that whatever has happened is good. People of J&K will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir & have now pulled out, a maximum number of civilian & army men died during these 3 years. That question does not arise (on forming alliance with PDP).

03:13pm: PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, said that the party will talk in detail at 5pm. He further confirmed that Mufti has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor.

03:11pm: Congress says there is no possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

02: 54pm: Following the end of the alliance between PDP and BJP, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submits resignation.

0248pm: We had to respect the mandate of the people. If we would not have formed govt at that time, Governor’s rule or Presidential rule would have been imposed in the Valley. We had an alliance with them just for the mandate that was given by people, says Ram Madhav.

02: 45pm: BJP’s Ram Madhav says even if Governor rule is imposed in the Jammu & Kashmir, our efforts to fight terrorism will continue.

