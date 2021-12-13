[Dec 12, 2021 19: 10]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed laser light show at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Shiv Deepotsav is being celebrated today in the city.
[Dec 12, 2021 16:10]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Sant Ravidas in Varanasi.
[Dec 12, 2021 15:40]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat. The PM is accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath.
[Dec 13, 2021 15:00]
PM Narendra Modi has lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
[Dec 13, 2021 14:00]
“Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand ‘bhavan’ but a symbol of India’s ‘Sanatan’ culture & traditions. Here you’ll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future”: PM Modi
[Dec 13, 2021 13:50]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.
[Dec 13, 2021 13:20]
PM Modi felicitates construction workers involved in the project, showers flower petals on them.
[Dec 13, 2021 13:00]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath temple.
[Dec 13, 2021 12:13]
PM Narendra Modi takes a holy dip in the Ganga river in Varanasi.
[Dec 13, 2021 11:17]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple before heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.
[Dec 13, 2021 11:09]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Varanasi for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
At the airport, PM Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will visit the Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 noon whereas he will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm.
He will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm.
