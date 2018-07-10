The Supreme Court on Tuesday will begin the hearing on 6 pleas related to section 377. A 5-judges bench headed by CJI Deepak Misra will hear the petitions. On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Centre's request to postpone the hearing on petitions seeking protection for LGBTQ community.

The court will today hear the plea filed by dancer Navtej S Johar, Journalist Sunil Mehra, Chef Ritu Dalmia, hotelier Aman Nath and business executive Ayers Kapur and NGO Naz foundation. In 2017, justice KS Puttaswamy (Rtd) had pronounced the verdict stating that sexual orientation as an essential attribute of privacy.

The Supreme Court also accepted an intervention plea filed by human rights activist Harish Iyer referring to Bhagvat Gita and Indian mythology. The petitioner Harish Iyer told reporters that he has filed the application as an individual who has been directly affected by Section 377.

The petition quotes, Indian mythology and Vedas like Kama Shastra acknowledges third-gender marriages wherein same-sex couples with great attachment and complete faith in one another get married.

