Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning at the age of 92. After her death, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, issued a statement. He revealed that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure.
[FEB 5,2022 19:04]
Karnataka govt declares 2-day state mourning
Karnataka government on Sunday announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
[FEB 5,2022 19:02]
State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
[FEB 5,2022 18:42]
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and minister Aaditya Thackeray pay last respect to Lata Mangeshkar
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.
[FEB 5,2022 18:30]
Lata Mangeskhar songs to be played at every public spot, government installation for 15 days in Bengal
Soon after declaring a half-day on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that songs of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals for the next 15 days.
[FEB 5,2022 18:22]
PM Modi arrives at Shivaji Park and pays tribute
PM Narendra arrives at Shivaji Park and offer prayers to late Lata Mangeshkar.
[FEB 5,2022 18:04]
‘A voice that defined Indian music for generations’,says Mahesh Babu
Mourning the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations… Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another.”
[FEB 5,2022 17:56]
Funeral cortege arrives at Shivaji Park
Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains have reached Shivaji Park where the legendary singer will be cremated.
[FEB 5,2022 17:48]
Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral procession begins
A large police convoy was stationed outside the home for crowd control and even barricading had to be put in place. Hoards of fans and admirers came to pay their homage to the departed soul. “Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega,” they could be heard chanting.
[Feb 5, 2022 16:31]
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute
“#LataMangeshkar Ji dedicated her life to music. Her voice was god gifted just like a child’s smile or sunrise that doesn’t have any religion. I had a close connection with her, she supported me in my difficult times. The void left by her is impossible to fill,” Home Minister Amit Shah told ANI.
[FEB 5,2022 16:06]
‘No one will ever be able to replace her’: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha said, “It was my good fortune to have been in touch with her when she was hospitalized. Not only this, but I was in the Rajya Sabha during the same term that she was in. However, the most amazing thing is that her personality was such that even our ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would wait to welcome her.” “We had planned to go and meet her after recovery. I and my family also meant a lot to her. Lata Ji was a nightingale in absolute terms. She was incomparable to anyone and this is an irreparable loss for everyone globally. No one will ever be able to replace her.”
[Feb 5, 2022 16:02]
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute
“Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to India cannot be forgotten. Her passing away is an irreparable loss and I pay my heartfelt tribute to her,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told ANI.
[FEB 5,2022 15:16]
Team India observed a minute of silence before start of play in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.
In the ongoing first ODI against West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Team India observed a minute of silence before the start of the play to pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. “#TeamIndia members observe a minute silence before start of play to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji,” tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Apart from observing silence, the Men in Blue also sported black armbands in memory of the legendary singer.
[Feb 5, 2022 15:10]
Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Her voice resounds in heavens’
Amitabh Bachchan shared in his blog, “She has left us. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.”
[Feb 5, 2022 15:04]
Indian cricket team pay tribute
“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones,” tweeted Kohli.
“The Nightingale of India, a voice which resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti,” tweeted Sehwag.
India batter Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter and wrote, “Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come.”
[Feb 5,2022 14:35]
PM Modi to attend last rites of Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he will be paying his last respects to the singing icon Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. “Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi,” PM Modi tweeted. Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar has been brought to ‘Prabhukunj’, her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon.
[Feb 5, 2022 14:24]
‘Angelic voice that made us swoon’
“The angelic voice that made us all swoon and fall in love has gone to the heavens to spread that love. Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 chotis & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts,” Madhuri Dixit Nene’s tweet read.
[Feb 5, 2022 14:20]
Salman Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s death
Sharing a throwback photograph with the legend, Salman tweeted, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji (sic).”
[Feb 5, 2022 13:30]
Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites today at 6:30pm
Last rites with full State honours of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm in at Shivaji Park Mumbai.
[Feb 5, 2022 13:28]
Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar brought to her residence
Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar has been brought to ‘Prabhukunj’, her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday.
[Feb 5,2022 13:24]
‘Lata Mangeskar’s melodious voice will always stay with us‘
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that legendary singer Lata Mangeskar’s melodious voice will always stay with us.
Addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, PM Modi remembered the singer and paid tributes to her with a heavy heart.
[Feb 5,2022 13:21]
Two-day national mourning, State funeral for Lata Mangeshkar
Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.
The national flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and will be given a State funeral, they added.
[FEB 5,2022 13:14]
Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle post Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited Lata Mangeshkar’s residence in Mumbai and met her sister Asha Bhosle there.
[FEB 5,2022 13:12]
‘She was a symbol of affection and humanity’ says JP Nadda
“Today we all have received the sad news. Our Lata Didi is no longer with us. On behalf of all of us, I pay my heartfelt tributes, with prayers that her soul rests in peace and her family gets the strength to deal with the loss. Lata ji was not only a great artist, she was a symbol of affection and humanity. The country is in mourning,” said Nadda while addressing a public rally in Uttarkashi.
Live Updates