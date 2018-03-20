Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is serving his jail term after being convicted in several criminal cases has now appealed in the Delhi High Court and alleged that he has been kept in such an area in Tihar jail where there is no access to direct sunlight and air.

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is serving his jail term after being convicted in several criminal cases has now appealed in the Delhi High Court and alleged that he has been kept in such an area in Tihar jail where there is no access to direct sunlight and air. Shahabuddin has alleged that has has been kept at an isolated place inside Tihar Jail. Further speaking about his deteriorating health in his appeal to Delhi High Court, he has alleged that from the day he has been shifted to Tihar jail, he has lost almost 15Kg wait. Mentioning that if this condition continues, then he could get caught by serious diseases.

Appealing in the Delhi High Court, the Mohammad Shahabuddin has further added that he should be treated like normal inmates in the jail and should be kept as other jail inmates are kept. Following Mohammad Shahabuddin’s appeal, the Delhi High Court will be hearing the matter on Wednesday (March 21). Mohammad Shahabuddin was shifted to Tihar Jail on February 15, 2017 after the Supreme Court directed that he should be transferred from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in Delhi. He has been convicted in 45 criminal cases.

Going by reports, it was previously alleged that the controversial former RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin was earlier provided with lavish facilities inside the jail but after the matter became public, authorities tightened the noose on him. In May 2017, a Special Court had named former Shahabuddin as the 10th accused in the murder of Bihar journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

