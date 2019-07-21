Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and younger brother of Union Minister Ram Bilas Paswan, Ram Chandra Paswan passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi on Sunday. Ram Chandra Paswan was the sitting MP from Samastipur parliamentary constituency, Bihar.

Ram Chandra was admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital where the former LGD MP was kept in Intensive Care Unit after suffering a major heart attack on July 10. His health condition remained critical as doctors have done his angiography. Several party leaders visited the senior LJP leader in the hospital since he was admitted.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is led by Union Minister Ram Bilas Paswan, is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ram Chandra Paswan filed his nomination as an NDA candidate from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the LJP leader today.

He tweeted that Ram Chandra Paswan worked tirelessly for the downtrodden and poor people. He said that Paswan stood for the rights of farmers and youngsters.

However, Ram Chandra Paswan was a four-time MP. He first contested in 1999 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Dr. Ashok Kumar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a huge margin of 2.5 lakh votes.

