Upendra Kushwaha’s exit has triggered a realignment of political equations in Bihar. The discomfort among NDA allies in Bihar becomes apparent when LJP leader Chirag Paswan suggested that a solution needs to be reached before its too late. If issues are not settled in time, it could prove to be damaging, he said while asking the BJP to address concerns of its allies in a respectable manner. The NDA was passing through a critical stage after the exit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and it the high time that Amit Shah should address the concerns of parties left in the alliance, the LJP leader said in a Hindi tweet.

Recently, Chirag Paswan had said that Ram temple can be the agenda of the saffron party but not of the NDA. The LJP is reportedly demanding more seats than in 2014 polls. The LJP had contested seven seats in the 2014 polls and won six of them. His statement comes days after the BJP loss three Hindi heartland states to the Congress. JDU chief Nitish Kumar and BJP president Amit Shah had earlier finalised a seat-sharing formula for 2019 and had agreed to contest an equal number of seats, out of a total number of 40 seats.

टी॰डी॰पी॰ व रालोसपा के एन॰डी॰ए॰ गठबंधन से जाने के बाद एन॰डी॰ए॰ गठबंधन नाज़ुक मोड़ से गुज़र रहा है।ऐसे समय में भारतीय जनता पार्टी गठबंधन में फ़िलहाल बचे हुए साथीयों की चिंताओं को समय रहते सम्मान पूर्वक तरीक़े से दूर करें। — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) December 18, 2018

LJP is a part of the BJP-led NDA and its chief Ram Vilas Paswan is a minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Upendra Kushwaha, who pulled out of the BJP-led NDA, has asked LJP and other allies to quit NDA or face the arrogance he and his party did.

