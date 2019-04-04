LK Advani writes an emotional yet clear blog saying the BJP must not dismiss critics and rivals as anti-nationals and must accommodate every Indian's point of view instead of taking offence to it. The sitting BJP MP from Gandhinagar will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in his place BJP president Amit Shah is contesting from the Gujarat stronghold for the party.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani reiterated his beliefs in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian nationalism and said that he never labelled anyone who disagreed with him to be an “anti-national”. In a blog written ahead of the BJP foundation day, Advani said the party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at the personal and political levels. The BJP veteran has not been fielded by the party in view of his advancing age and the ticket has been allotted to party president Amit Shah. The blog’s remarks seem to point at the insistence of the current party leaders of painting anything against their worldview to be anti-national.

By the pointed use of anti-national, Advani is also drawing attention to the tendency among party supporters to paint anyone including former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar for opposing the party’s point of view. “We have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level,” Advani wrote.

While the blog doesn’t go into specifics of what he felt on being dropped from the list of candidates, Advani thanked the people of Gandhinagar, who elected him to the Lok Sabha six times since 1991. He said his life’s guiding principle has been nation first, party next, and the self last. He added that serving the motherland has been his passion and his mission ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the age of 14.









He said it is his sincere desire that all should collectively strive to strengthen the democratic edifice of India. He also called the election as the festival of democracy but also an occasion for honest introspection by all stakeholders – political parties, mass media, authorities conducting the election process and, above all, the electorate.

Amid the Opposition’s criticism that the BJP is destroying the important institutions, Advani said the BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all the democratic institutions, including the media.

Advani also remembered deceased party stalwarts Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said it has been his rare privilege to work closely with these two.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More