Senior BJP leader LK Advani visited Arun Jaitley at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital, where he was admitted after complaints breathlessness and restlessness, and is currently living on the life support.

BJP stalwart LK Advani visited former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Before Advani, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Dr Harshvardha, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have come to meet and get updates about Jaitley’s health. Former Finance Minister has been admitted to the hospital from over last two weeks and is currently surviving on the life support system.

Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, LK Advani held the chair of Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 and served as Union Home Minister from 1998 to 2004. He was the Leader of the Opposition in the 10th Lok Sabha and 14th Lok Sabha.

The 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted after the complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. The AIIMS has not released any health bulletin on Arun Jaitley’s condition since August 10. A report in PTI said that Jaitley is on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO). A special team of doctors is continuously monitoring and treating him.

Earlier, last year, Jaitley went under a renal transplant at the same hospital. At that time, then Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of Arun Jaitley’s department. Jaitley ahs been very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was an important member of the Cabinet in the BJP government from 2014 to 2019.

In 2019, Jaitley refused to contest the Lok Sabha election following his ill-health. He had asked Prime Minister to not to give him any charge.

