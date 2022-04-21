The accused are absconding, and the search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage is underway. The victim had gunshot injuries and was declared "brought dead" at the hospital.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar phase-3 on Wednesday. As per DCP East Priyanka Kashyap, police have recovered important evidence from the crime scene.

“Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. A few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene,” Kashyap said.

The accused are absconding, and the search for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage is underway. The victim had gunshot injuries and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

Further details are awaited.