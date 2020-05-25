In the first phase,1200 Indians will fly back to India on 7 flights operated by Air India.

A special repatriation flight carrying 103 Indian nationals, including four infants and four pregnant women, arrived in Kochi from San Francisco, United States, on Monday morning under the ‘Vande Bharat’ Mission.

India launched the second phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ from the United States on May 19 under which Air India is expected to operate seven flights in all to bring back countrymen from the United States. These will be a repeat of the same cities as phase one as flights will originate from San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago and New York. However, the onward and final destination will not remain the same.

A total of 7 flights will be a part of the second phase break down. Two flights are scheduled to depart from San Francisco, one from DC, two from Chicago and other two from New York.

The phased evacuation by the Indian government was initiated in the United States on May 9.

Post phase two, apart from Air India, commercial carries may be allowed to land on Indian ports.

Officials told ANI: “I suspect there might be phased reopening of commercial flights post the second phase.”

