Lockdown 4.0: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil a detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines today. He also hinted that his government might be relaxing some of the restrictions.

Lockdown 4.0: It seems that Delhi CM is likely to relax some restrictions in the fourth lockdown barring the containment zones, announced by the Centre last night. According to revised set of guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31 with some relaxations. Delhi has a total 76 containment zones where all the restrictions will stay as it is, with no relaxations.

On Sunday, after, Centre’s revised guidelines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hinted that his government might relax some restrictions. He expressed himself on Twitter saying that the latest guidelines were largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi govt. He added that the Delhi government has used the lockdown period to make arrangements in the healthcare system and they are prepared to handle increasing number cases of coronavirus in the capital.

Further, Delhi chief also said that the Delhi government is currently working on a detailed plan based on Centre’s guidelines which will be announced on Monday, May 18. According to the data shared by Health Ministry on Sunday, nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi including 148 deaths, and a total of 3,926 recovered after suffering from the virus.

Also Read: MHA issues lockdown 4.0 guidelines; air, rail and metro services, schools, colleges, malls to remain prohibited till May 31

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

Some days back, Arvind Kejriwal also said that outside the containment zones in Delhi, economic activities should be started, following all the precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Further, in the Centre’s decision, it has empowered states and Union Territories to decide Green, Red, and Orange zones and now they can also declare containment zones in their areas.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App