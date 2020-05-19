Lockdown 4.0: After hundreds of migrants gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal amid lockdown, Delhi Police said that there will be no busses running routes between Delhi, UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. This statement from Delhi police was not less than a shocker for the people who have been stuck in the capital and were looking forward to go back to their native places.

Delhi Police DCP East Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday clarified that no buses will run from the capital’s Anand Vihar Bus station for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Singh also urged the citizens not to gather at the bus station for going home.

“No buses are plying to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand from Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus station. We appeal to people not to gather at the bus station here,” Jasmeet Singh said while speaking to media.

The clarification from the official came just a day after Delhi government had announced several relaxations for movement of people across the city albeit with restrictions.

The Delhi government has allowed public buses to ply on road but with not more than 20 people at a time. All the passengers will be screened for body temperature before they enter.

Days after relaxation in lockdown guidelines, tea shops open in Delhi

Several tea shops were allowed to open in the national capital during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

Shop owners have been asked to ensure that customers maintain social distancing and that not more than five people are present at the shop at any given time.

The government has also provided some relief to the auto-rickshaw drivers by allowing them to ply on roads with a single passenger.

“We were on the verge of starvation. In such a situation, this decision by the government to ferry one person in auto and two in taxi will be a relief,” one of the autorickshaw drivers told ANI.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, the state government has also allowed paan and tea stalls to be operational from 8 am to 4 pm every day till the lockdown gets over.

