Some rumour are doing round the Internet that CM Uddhav Thackeray might be releasing control and the city is going to be under Army. Now, the rumors have been scraped by Maharashtra Home Minister.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday strongly dismissed the report about a proposal for the deployment of Army in Mumbai and Pune for 10-day amid rising coronavirus cases.

“A rumour is being spread on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai and Pune to implement 10 days lockdown. This is completely untrue,” tweeted Deshmukh.

“Maharashtra Cyber has initiated action against those spreading this rumour. Do not forward such messages,” he further wrote.

The fake message reads: “Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days start from Saturday. So please stock everything. Groceries, vegetables. The city is going to hand over (to) Army. Might Uddhav Thackeray releasing control. Only milk and medicine will be available. Please inform your Mumbai friends. Maharashtra Govt meeting is going on and total shutdown o Mumbai is expected to be announced this time.”

Responding to the fake message, the Mumbai Police urged the Mumbaikars not to fall prey to it. “If it reaches you, break the chain and do not forward. All essential supplies will be available and movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit COVID-19 State in the country, is currently under lockdown, which will continue till May 31.

