“Around 17,00,728 people in more than 1265 trains have returned to the state of Uttar Pradesh from different states till 2 pm today,” said Additional Chief Secretary Awasthi.

On May 24, Awasthi had said that around 23 lakh migrant labourers have been brought to Uttar Pradesh from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, 197 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases of COVID-19 to 2,680 in the state.

As many as 3,698 people have been discharged from the disease while 170 deaths have been reported till date, according to the State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

Similarly, the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back close to 94,000 stranded J&K residents from other parts of the country.

The stranded persons have been evacuated through COVID trains, Rajdhani, Sharmik Special Trains and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.

“J-K Govt has evacuated more than 94000 stranded Jk residents till date, 67172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26797 through 33 COVID spl. Rajdhani & Shramik spl trains, 652 passengers brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through 4 spl. flights,” said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir have a total of 1,668 COVID-19 cases of which 809 patients have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while 23 have been reported due to the highly contagious virus.

The national lockdown–imposed to combat the threat posed by COVID-19–is set to conclude on May 31.

