Lockdown 4.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for suggestions from Chief Ministers over the relaxation which can be given if lockdown will be extended beyond May 17.

After a marathon meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from across the country, reports suggested that countrywide lockdown can be extended beyond May 17. Reports said that PM Narendra Modi has asked for suggestions from states for Lockdown 4.0. This time, the government may give nod for a few more relaxations to balance the economy. Restrictions like a 7 pm-to-7 am curfew may continue, however, PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to other restrictions.

“We must all plan for the new reality,” Prime Minister said after the meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing ended at 9 pm.

While addressing the CMs, PM Modi said that stopping coronavirus from entering rural areas has been the biggest challenge, asserting that social distancing turned to be the biggest weapon in the fight against the virus as there’s vaccine for it.

“We have a twofold challenge – to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually, while adhering to all the guidelines, and we will have to work towards achieving both these objectives”, he said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the country rose by over 4,000 on Monday as the recovery rate also continued to go up at 31.15 with the total number of cases now 67,152.

The coronaviurs cases rose by 4,213 on Monday and 1,559 more people have recovered from the disease. Maharashtra accounts for almost a third of the total cases with Gujarat being the second most affected state followed by Tamil Nadu.

