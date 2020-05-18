The nationwide lockdown in India due to novel coronavirus- COVID-19 has been extended till May 31. In Lockdown 4.0, states have listed down their own set of do's and don'ts based on MHA guidelines.

A day after MHA’s revised guidelines on Lockdown 4.0, the state governments have also laid out their dos and don’ts that shall be in force till May 31. From plying buses and cabs, to allowing re-opening of shops and salons, Lockdown 4.0 made itself different yet not so different. Here’s a look at some of the decisions taken by states like Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Puducherry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that metro, schools, colleges, hotels, theatres, gyms, entertainment parks, bars, assembly halls will remain shut. He restricted large gatherings for social, political, educational and religious purposes. Salons, spas and barbershops will also be closed in Delhi. Restaurants have been permitted to open for home delivery. Sports complexes can open but without spectators.

Auto rickshaws can ply with one passenger, taxi and cabs can ply with 2 passengers, maxi cabs can ply with 8 passengers, 4 wheelers can ply with 2 passengers, and 2 wheels can ply with 1 passenger. However, carpooling and car-sharing will not be allowed for aggregators. Inter district buses can also ply with 20 passengers with mandatory screening. The limit of attendees in marriages and funerals has been limited to 50 and 20 respectively.

Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff works from home. Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis. Sports complexes & stadiums can open but without spectators: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #LockDown4 pic.twitter.com/9N1PAO2We4 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

All residential shops and standalone shops can open. Construction work can resume with workers, who are currently in Delhi. Markets can open but on an odd even basis. Private offices can open but they need to ensure that 50% staff works from home. There will also be a night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am.

Haryana has allowed the government schools to resume their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable functions. However, they have been directed to ensure strict compliance to the norms issued by Union Health Ministry on containment of COVID-19.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allowed all big shops to open from May 21. Hawkers market has also been allowed to operate from May 27 on every alternative day. Private offices, including in shopping malls, can open on alternative days with but only 50% strength. Salons and beauty parlours can also be opened but the staff needs ensure that there do not use the same tools on more than six people without disinfecting them. Inter district buses have been allowed to ply. Hotels can be opened but need to adhere to strict social distancing norms. Similarly, sports is permitted but without a large gathering of spectators.

West Bengal extends COVID19 lockdown till May 31: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/RsEFXwaWuS — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has restrained the entry of people coming from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the state. There will be total lockdown on Sundays across the state till May 31. All shops have been allowed to open. Trains running within the state, state road transport corporation buses and private buses have been permitted. While economic activities have been permitted in the state, strict lockdown measures will be implemented in containment zones.

All shops will be allowed to open, all trains running within the state will be allowed: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa https://t.co/ixXtHN7wiS — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Punjab has allowed salons and barbershops to open. Permission has also been granted to operate taxi and cabs. Extending the lockdown till May 31, Puducherry and Kerala have also allowed the sale of liquor in Lockdown 4.0.

In view of the decision taken by some of the states, MHA said in an official release that states and union territories cannot dilute the restrictions imposed in MHA guidelines. The states have been further asked to delineate between red, orange and green zones and identify buffer, containment zones.

